In Poland, they called to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian nuclear power plants — they fear that Russian missiles will hit them

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, said that it is necessary to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Russian forces often lose control of their missiles and drones, so they can hit the stations.

Sikorskyi said this in a speech at the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Babel correspondent reports.

As an example of the inaccuracy of missiles, he cited the fact that they often fly into the territory of other states.

"Last year, a Russian cruise missile flew over two-thirds [of the territory of] Poland and fell 10 kilometers from my house in the west of the country," he noted.

Sikorsky added that the Russians use "hundreds of thousands" of missiles and drones. So the risk that they lose control over them, he considers huge.

"There are many nuclear power plants in Ukraine, and the chance that one day such a missile could fall on a nuclear power plant is definitely not zero. And then all of Ukraine will have a problem," he said and emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian nuclear power plants against Russian attacks.