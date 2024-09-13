Zelensky will meet with US President Biden this month — they will discuss the plan for Ukraineʼs victory

This month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden. They will discuss the plan for Ukraineʼs victory in the war.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the Yalta European Strategy.

“I will present him [Biden] with a plan to win. A system of interconnected solutions, thanks to which Ukraine will get sufficient strength — enough to put this war on a course for peace," Zelensky said.

According to him, in order to win, Ukraine needs strong positions — the USA can help with this. The victory package that Zelensky presented to the US president can pave the way "to a reliable peace, to the full implementation of the peace formula."

"This plan is about Ukraine, about our military. There are not many points, but I think it is good. Each of them will depend on the decision of Biden, not Putin. I cannot give 100% that this will stop Putin, but it will definitely make Ukraine stronger," says Zelensky.

At the same time, the president does not disclose the details of this victory plan. First, he will be presented to Joe Biden, and then to US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. And also the US Congress, because the implementation of many decisions in this regard will depend on the congressmen.

At the same time, the president noted that it does not matter to him how to speak with Trump — during a personal meeting or not. However, there are things that they will not be able to discuss in detail over the phone.

The president also said that after consultations with the American side, it may be possible to share the victory plan in more detail.