The Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 Shahed drones overnight

On the night of September 13, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In total, Russia launched 26 drones over Ukraine from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea. As of 09:00, one enemy UAV still remains in the airspace, combat work continues.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, units of mobile fire groups and electronic warfare troops of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the air battle.

The Air Defense Forces worked within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.