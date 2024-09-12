Law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to five people from Kyiv, who burned three military vehicles

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office reported suspicion to five Kyiv citizens who burned three military vehicles in the capital.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, at the end of August — in September 2024, while looking for part-time work, the suspects received messages in Telegram with offers for $1 000 to find and burn the car of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other Ukrainian military formations.

The men looked for such cars in the areas where they live, photographed them and sent the photo to the curator in Telegram. After receiving approval from the customer to set fire to these cars and a promise to pay $1 000, they bought liquid for lighting the fire and waited for the night to complete the task.

As the law enforcement officers informed, two youths set fire to a Chevrolet Tahoe (in Holosiivsky district, on Yamska Street), a Mercedes Vito car (in Darnytsky district, on Urlivska Street), and one suspect set fire to a Niva car (in Obolonsky district, on Ozerna Street).

On a mobile phone, palia filmed burning cars in order to report to the customer. None of them received the promised money.

All suspects were sent to custody. They are accused of obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for deprivation of liberty for 5-8 years.