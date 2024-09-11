The USA allocates $700 million in humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine

The United States will provide humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine in the total amount of more than $700 million.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced this at a press conference in Kyiv.
In particular, $325 million will go to support the energy system of Ukraine. He also added that a meeting of the "Big Seven" dedicated to assistance to Ukraineʼs energy industry will be held in the near future.
Another $290 million from the United States will go to humanitarian aid. The language of financing programs for the provision of food, water, housing, health care and education for Ukrainians.
The remaining $102 million will go towards demining activities.
- The announcement of the new aid took place during the visit of Blinken and his British colleague David Lammy to Kyiv. Britain has already announced a new aid package of £600 million.
- The main purpose of the visit of Blinken and Lemmy is to discuss the issue of lifting the ban on striking Ukraine with American and British long-range weapons deep into the Russian Federation. In addition, this topic will be discussed on September 13, when the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the USA, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joe Biden, is expected.