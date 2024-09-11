The USA allocates $700 million in humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine

The United States will provide humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine in the total amount of more than $700 million.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced this at a press conference in Kyiv.

In particular, $325 million will go to support the energy system of Ukraine. He also added that a meeting of the "Big Seven" dedicated to assistance to Ukraineʼs energy industry will be held in the near future.

Another $290 million from the United States will go to humanitarian aid. The language of financing programs for the provision of food, water, housing, health care and education for Ukrainians.

The remaining $102 million will go towards demining activities.