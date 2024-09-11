Great Britain informed about an aid package for Ukraine worth £600 million

Great Britain has informed about an aid package for Ukraine worth more than 600 million pounds (over $700 million).

This was reported by the British government.

Of this, $315 million will go towards immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilization needs, as well as supporting reforms, recovery and reconstruction.

Another $484 million will go to support the work of schools and hospitals, pay salaries to civil servants and finance pensions.

"Great Britainʼs support for Ukraine is unwavering. This aid will provide vital support to Ukrainians who continue to endure relentless Russian attacks," said British Foreign Minister David Lammy while in Kyiv on his first official visit.

In particular, the funding will be spent on supporting the most vulnerable Ukrainians, including those living in front-line communities. The money will also be spent on repairing and protecting power grids, strengthening Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.