The Russians attacked Kostyantynivka twice: three people were killed and five were injured

On September 11, the Russians attacked Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region twice. Three people were killed during the attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

The first attack became known around 12:00. The city was hit by barrel artillery, two women aged 73 and 81 were killed.

Four private houses, a shop and a power line were damaged.

Filashkin wrote about the second attack at 13:02. It took the life of one person, five more were injured. The head of the Regional Military Administration did not specify what the Russians were fighting this time.

Kostyantynivka regularly finds itself under Russian attacks. The city is located less than 20 kilometers from the territories captured by the Russians. Local authorities are constantly urging residents to evacuate.

Where to contact for evacuation in the Donetsk region

You can contact about evacuation by phone: 0-800-507-506, 0-800-408-911, 0-800-322-614 (evacuation of seriously ill people).

The 24-hour hotline of the regional call center is 0-800-500-121, 073-050-01-21 (Viber, Whatsapp, Telegram, Signal).