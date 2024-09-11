US Secretary of State Blinken and British Foreign Minister Lemmy came to Kyiv

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Lammy came to Kyiv on an official visit.

This is reported by Reuters.

Here they will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, in particular with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Reuters writes that Blinken wants to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials what Kyiv needs and what the partners could do in the coming weeks and months.

At a meeting with Ukrainian officials, the US Secretary of State and the head of the British Foreign Ministry will discuss continued support for Ukraineʼs defense against Russian aggression and how Ukraine can develop in the military, economic and democratic spheres in the long term, the State Department website says.

"I think this is a critical moment for Ukraine in the midst of an intense autumn season of fighting with Russia, which continues to escalate its aggression," Blinken said at a joint news conference with Lemmy in London on Tuesday.

After his visit to Ukraine, on September 12, Blinken will go to Poland, where he will discuss the deepening of defense and energy cooperation and the work of NATO members in the context of military support to Ukraine.

After that, both Blinken and Lemmy will report to the leaders of their countries. And already on Friday, September 13, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet, as the head of the State Department suggests, and discuss the permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with American and British weapons.

Ban on attacks of Ukraine deep into Russia by US and British weapons

Ukraine has long been asking its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

However, none of these countries gave Ukraine permission to use its weapons for attacks deep into the Russian Federation. The US fears a possible escalation against the background of this decision. They also believe that lifting restrictions on long-range strikes will have no strategic significance in the war, because Russia has moved its most important targets, including aircraft, away from the border and made them inaccessible for strikes.

At the same time, Great Britain cannot allow such strikes to Ukraine due to resistance from the United States.

Politico also wrote that the US is not lifting restrictions on long-range strikes against the Russian Federation in order to be able to improve relations with Moscow in the future.