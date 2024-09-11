Overnight, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 20 attack drones over Ukraine

On the night of September 11, the Air Defense Forces shot down 20 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine. Another 5 were lost in location. There is no information about the victims and the destruction.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At night, Russia hit Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Russiaʼs Krasnodar region, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied part of the Donetsk region, six Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of the Snake Island, and 25 strike UAVs of the Shahed type from Kursk, Yeisk in the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in the Crimea.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

To repulse the air attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.