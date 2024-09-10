Air defense shot down 38 Shahed drones over Ukraine

On the night of September 10, air defense forces destroyed 38 Shahed attack UAVs over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 46 drones from Kursk and Yeisk, struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea and an anti-radar missile Kh-31P from the airspace over the Black Sea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Three more drones left the controlled airspace of Ukraine, one flew in the direction of Russia, two in the direction of the occupied Luhansk Region. Three more UAVs probably fell due to the work of EW.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava regions.