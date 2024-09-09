The MFA of Ukraine recalled the temporary representative in Georgia — all because of the purchase of washing machines

The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Andrii Sybiha recalled the temporary attorney of Ukraine Mykhailo Kharyshyn from Georgia because he was buying washing machines for the embassy. According to the Ukrainian minister, he did not understand "the realities of the diplomacy of a warring state."

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze gave this reason for the recall, "Echo Kavkaza" reports.

The Georgian prime minister said that Haryshynʼs dismissal was not a "political act". However, the purchase of household items, in particular, washing machines, was considered "inadequate against the background of the ongoing war." This was the reason for Kharyshinʼs recall.

The day before, the Ukrainian edition "Mirror of the Week", citing its own sources, wrote that before his dismissal, Haryshyn raised the issue of replacing washing machines in the embassy at a meeting.

"Ambassadors of a country at war cannot be detached from the realities of war. In this regard, I decided to recall the temporary representative of Ukraine in Georgia," Andrii Sybiha commented on his decision.