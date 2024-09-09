UN: In August, 184 civilians died in Ukraine due to the war

At least 184 civilians were killed and 856 injured in Ukraine in August, making it the second deadliest month for civilians in 2024, after July.

This is stated in the UN report.

The vast majority of civilian casualties (91%) and damage to educational and medical facilities (95%) in August, as before, occurred in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government — that is, in the territory on which the Russian army strikes.

Of the 184 dead, 10 people lived in the territories occupied by Russia, and 84 of the 856 wounded.

Almost all the victims of the war died in August from rocket, bomb and artillery strikes, two people were blown up by mines.

In general, according to UN estimates, since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, 11 743 people have been killed and 24 614 Ukrainian civilians have been injured as a result of hostilities.