A Russian drone flew into Romania — they were raising an F-16 there

The Ministry of Defense of Romania confirmed that a Russian drone flew into the territory of the country during another Russian attack on Ukraine.

This is stated in the press release of the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Russian occupiers attacked civilian and port infrastructure in Ukraine near the border with Romania on September 8. A radar surveillance system detected and tracked the trajectory of a Russian drone that entered and then left Romanian airspace.

Because of this situation, residents of Tulcea and Konstanz counties received a notification warning of danger. Two F-16 fighters took to the sky. The Romanian military is conducting reconnaissance in the area where the drone was flying.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania condemned Russiaʼs attacks against Ukrainian civil infrastructure facilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also responded to this incident. According to Minister Andrii Sybiga, the fact that Russian drones violated the airspace of Romania and Latvia serves as a reminder that the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation go beyond the borders of Ukraine.

"The collective response of the allies should be maximum support for Ukraine now, in order to put an end to the aggression of the Russian Federation, protect lives and preserve peace in Europe," he said.