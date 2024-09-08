GUR carried out a cyber attack on Russian enterprises that produce parts for weapons

On September 7, cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the conduct of the war.

This was reported by the intelligence press service.

Enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.

The resources of companies participating in the development of military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation were also affected.

Among them are SMKomplekt EK, KristElCom, KonturNIIRS, Chip-Prof, Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant, Sibinstrument, Smetka.ru and a number of others.

The propagandist "Simferopol Forum" also suffered as a result of the attack.

As a result of the cyber operation, the specialists of GUR MOU gained access to 14 servers, destroyed the internal infrastructure of the attacked targets, erasing system files, databases and backup copies.

Also, on the websites of the attacked resources, cyber-intelligence specialists posted greetings to the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine.