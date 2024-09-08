Russiaʼs attack on the Institute of Communication in Poltava. Three more people died in the hospital (updated)

In Poltava, the number of dead has increased after the mass shelling of Russians on September 3 at the Communications Institute.

This was reported in at. Mayor of Poltava Kateryna Yamshchikova.

"Unfortunately, another person injured in the September 3 strike died in the hospital. Sincere condolences to the family," she wrote.

Updated at 12:48 p.m. The head of Poltava OVA Philip Pronin announced the death of three victims in the hospital. The total number of dead increased to 58, 328 people were injured.

Strike on Poltava

The Russian military attacked Poltava with ballistics in the morning of September 3. As a result of shelling, in particular, one of the buildings of the Communications Institute was partially destroyed.

Information spread on the network that the attack allegedly took place during celebrations at the institute. However, the Ministry of Defense said that there was no line-up or any other measures during the attack — the students of the institute started to go down to the shelter immediately after the air raid alert was announced, but the explosions rang out within a few minutes.