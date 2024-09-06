The Russians hit Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are dead and injured

The Russians attacked Pavlohrad in the Donetsk region. One person died. It is also known about 18 victims, among them a nine-year-old girl. All were hospitalized.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhii Lysak.

Several occupations took place in the city. An apartment was on fire in one of the high-rise buildings. Emergency services extinguished the fire and saved five people.

Lysak did not say what weapons the Russian army used in Pavlohrad. However, in the morning, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a ballistic threat and the movement of high-speed targets in the direction of Pavlohrad.

As of 12:00 p.m., there are already 30 victims of the attack. Among them are three children — in addition to a nine-year-old girl, these are boys aged 4 and 11. Among those hospitalized, two are in serious condition. Doctors are doing everything to save them, Lysak said.