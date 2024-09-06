GUR hackers attacked Russiaʼs network infrastructure. “Lukoil” and the Bank of Russia are among the targets

Hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with the “BO Team” attacked the network infrastructure in Russia.

This was reported by Babel intelligence sources.

The attack took place on September 4. In particular, “Lukoil”, the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate and the Bank of Russia were attacked.

In total, Ukrainian hackers destroyed 18 servers without the possibility of restoring them. And they were also impressed by the infrastructure of the company "Antena", which provides services to a significant number of authorities of the Russian Federation and commercial enterprises that help Russia in the war against Ukraine.

In particular, the configurations on 598 network switches (D-Link, Mikrotik, Ubiquti WiFi) of the main provider and 389 devices of the sub-provider, which provided Internet access to all the companyʼs customers, were erased. In addition, hackers downloaded the databases of all the providerʼs customers with names, telephone numbers, addresses and passport data.

Due to the hacker attack, more than 13 thousand users were left without the Internet and digital television in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation. In particular, a number of Russian companies, local authorities, gas stations, banks and the FSB administration.