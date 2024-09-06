During the night, air defenses shot down 27 of 44 Shahed attack drones

Tonight, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 27 Shahed attack drones out of 44 launched by Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians also attacked Ukraine with one Kh-59 guided air missile and one Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace of Luhansk and Bryansk regions. 44 drones were launched from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in the Russian Federation, and from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

As of 08:00, Ukrainian air defense has shot down 27 drones, 8 more have disappeared from radar, presumably due to electronic warfare. And 1 turned in the direction of the occupied Donetsk region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Anti-aircraft worked in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions.