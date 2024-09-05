Syrskyi: Defense forces stopped the advance of Russia in the Pokrovsk direction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to stop the advance of the Russians in the Pokrovsky direction in Donetsk region.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this in an interview with CNN.

The chief of staff called the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation a success and emphasized that Moscow had transferred tens of thousands of troops to Kursk, including some of the best airborne assault units.

He also admitted that Ukraine is under considerable pressure in the Pokrovsk region, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to stop the advance of Russian troops in the region.

"For the past six days, the enemy has not advanced even a meter in the Pokrovsky direction. That is, our strategy is working," he said.

Sirsky emphasized that the Defense Forces deprived the Russians of the opportunity to maneuver and deploy their reinforcements from other directions.

"And this weakening is certainly felt in other directions. We note that the number of artillery fire and the intensity of the offensive have decreased," he said.

The Pokrovsky direction is one of the hottest on the front, dozens of clashes take place there every day. Serhiy Dobryak, the head of the Pokrovsk city administration, said on August 18 that the Russians were 11 kilometers away from Pokrovsk. Because of this, the forced evacuation of the civilian population was announced there.