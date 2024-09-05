Sweden will allocate almost €44 million to support energy and heating in Ukraine

The Swedish government has approved the allocation of an additional SEK 500 million (approximately €43.9 million) to support heating and energy in Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Swedish government.

This is one of Swedenʼs largest contributions to Ukraineʼs energy supply. Thanks to these funds, two gas turbines will be installed for the production of electricity. They will be guarded to minimize the consequences of Russian attacks.

The Swedish Agency for International Development and Cooperation together with Ukraine and other international financial institutions is responsible for this project. The enterprise should be operational already in 2025.

According to the World Bank, this support can help generate electricity for 185,000 people.