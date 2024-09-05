Regular trains from Pokrovsk will run until September 7

Tickets for the regular “Ukrzaliznytsia” train from Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region can be purchased until September 7. Next, most likely, only evacuation trains will be available, which will run from Pavlohrad from September 5. Evacuation from Pokrovsk and surrounding communities continues, but schedules and boarding points are constantly updated to minimize risks.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

For security reasons, together with the Donetsk military administration, "Ukrzaliznytsia" adjusted the schedules of regular trains in the Donetsk region.

A daily regular flight from Lviv and Kyiv to Pokrovsk will run until September 11 to transport all passengers who have already bought tickets. At the same time, ticket sales are open until September 6, including from Lviv and Kyiv, and until September 7, including from Pokrovsk. Tickets can be found in all official sales channels of "Ukrzaliznytsia": applications, ticket offices at train stations, etc.

In "Ukrzaliznytsia" they say that they will transport everyone, however, in order to minimize risks, on some days the trips will be combined (train + bus) — this will be determined based on the operational situation on the spot.

Commuter trains are currently still plying the Donetsk region, but decisions are made daily based on the security situation. All change announcements can be heard at the departure stations.

People are collected at designated safe points and rail boarding locations will now be varied to comply with safety protocols.

All the necessary information about evacuation can be found at the following contacts:

contact center for evacuation applications: 0 800 500 121; 0 730 500 121 (works around the clock);

hotline phone number: 0800408911;

contact center of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration: 0800300101;

Charitable Foundation "East SOS" (evacuation with children, the seriously ill, those with reduced mobility, with pets): 0800332614 (from Monday to Saturday 08:00-18:00);

volunteers of the public organization "Prolisok" to accompany the seriously ill with medical personnel: 0932022232 and 0964041034;

"Salvation Angels" charity fund (with medical assistance and resettlement): 0 800 334 620 or [email protected].

Evacuation trains will no longer run from Pokrovsk itself — due to the worsening security situation. From September 5, the starting station for evacuation trains will be the Pavlohrad station in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The distance between Pokrovsk and Pavlohrad is more than 100 kilometers.