Evacuation trains will no longer depart from Pokrovsk

Evacuation trains will no longer run from front-line Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region due to the worsening security situation.

This was reported by the Myrnohrad city military administration and the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

From September 5, the starting station for evacuation trains will be the Pavlohrad station in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The distance between Pokrovsk and Pavlohrad is more than 100 kilometers.

Pokrovsk is a front-line city in the Donetsk region. This area has been the hottest spot on the front for the past few months. Most of the fighting takes place there.

The local authorities called on the local population to urgently evacuate, as the enemy is approaching the city. Previously, forced evacuation of families with children was announced in Pokrovsk and neighboring settlements.

Evacuation by trains from Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region was carried out daily. Since April 18, the train has been taking people to the Zhytomyr region, and before that to the Cherkasy region.