The former acting director of the Department of State Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense was informed of suspicion of negligent treatment of the service for losses of 1.1 billion hryvnias.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has not named the suspect, but it follows from the details of the case that it is Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

The investigation established that in 2022-2023, employees of the Ministry of Defense concluded contracts with entrepreneurs for the supply of lubricants, oil and distillates for special purpose equipment. And the suspect Khmelnytskyi included value added tax in these contracts, which caused losses of over 1.1 billion hryvnias.

The exhibitor faces up to eight years in prison.

In addition, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi is suspected of embezzling more than 1.7 billion hryvnias and obstructing the Armed Forces — for purchasing low-quality body armor at inflated prices.

Meanwhile, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) is considering criminal proceedings on the charge of the exhibitor of wasting state money and obstructing the Armed Forces in the purchase of low-quality body armor, uniforms and other ammunition for a total amount of over 1.3 billion hryvnias.