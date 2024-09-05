The man who shot at the soldiers in Lutsk was suspected

The man who fired a rifle at the military personnel of the territorial procurement center in Lutsk was informed of suspicion by the law enforcement officers. The figure is accused of attempting to kill a serviceman in the line of duty.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation found out that on August 27, the suspect had a hunting weapon and cartridges with him. He shot in the direction of a serviceman who was guarding the premises of the territorial recruit center (TRC) in Lutsk. Later, he fired five more times, aiming at the regime object. The soldiers opened fire in return — the man fled from the scene. As a result of the incident, one of the soldiers was injured, he was hospitalized — now his condition is stable.

On September 4, law enforcement officers arrested the person involved in the case and seized the weapon from which he probably fired. Currently, the investigation is ongoing — the prosecutors sent a petition to the court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect. The man faces up to 15 years in prison.