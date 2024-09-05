At night, anti-aircraft defense shot down 60 Russian attack drones

On the night of September 5, Ukrainian anti-aircrafts shot down 60 Shahed attack drones out of 78 launched by Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tonight, the Russians attacked Ukraine with one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from occupied Crimea and 78 Shahed attack drones from Kursk, Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

Air defense shot down 60 attack drones. According to the Air Force, two drones returned to Russia, and another flew to Belarus. Another 15 drones, presumably under the influence of electronic warfare, disappeared from the radar. There was no information about destruction or casualties.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

At night, the "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring project reported that at least four Shahed attack drones, which Russia launched over Ukraine, flew into the territory of Belarus. In order to shoot them down, at least two fighter jets were raised there during the night. Around 01:30, explosions rang out in Gomel, Belarus. Local residents posted footage of falling debris on social media.

The Russians attacked Ukraine with drones all night and morning. Almost all the southern, northern, eastern, central and part of the western regions of Ukraine were under threat of attack.

In particular, in Kyiv, the air raid alert lasted continuously for more than nine hours. It was announced at 23:29, and the setback was only at 08:38. During all this time, Russian Shahed drones tried to attack the capital — they entered Kyiv mostly singly, not in groups. However, as reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, none of the drones achieved their goal — all the drones that threatened the capital were neutralized. Preliminary, there were no casualties or destruction in Kyiv.