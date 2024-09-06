Lobby X launches career counseling for veterans. How it will work

Lobby X agency launches career counseling for veterans — they will be helped to find a job after the service. This is free.

Lobby X does not offer veterans a job, but helps them find one — taking into account a personʼs strengths and the current situation on the labor market.

"During the period of service in the military, priorities, values and life circumstances may change. This affects where and how they want to realize themselves after the service. So we will support veterans when they are looking for a job," Lobby X explains.

How it will work

A veteran can make an appointment for a consultation and leave his contacts here.

⁠⁠Within two working days after the application, a consultant from Lobby X will contact the veteran — they will arrange an online meeting.

The veteran should be told about his or her previous civilian and military experience, desires for professional development, and career expectations.

The counselor and the veteran plan next steps, which depend on the militaryʼs request. For example, together they create a resume or profile on LinkedIn , select training or vacancies, discuss strengths to find a field in which the veteran can realize himself.

Consultations will continue throughout the veteranʼs employment process. The active work process can last from several weeks to several months. However, veterans can always reapply if the need arises.

There are also useful tips on the site — they explain how to write a motivational letter and resume, prepare for an interview and create a LinkedIn account.