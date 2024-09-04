7 people died in Lviv from Russian shelling. Rescue operations are completed

Emergency and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling have been completed. A total of 7 people died, including 2 children aged 7 and 14.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi informed that the night Russian attack killed almost the entire family — only the man remained alive. His wife Evhenia and their three daughters — Yaryna, Daryna and Emilia — died in their own house.

A total of 53 people were injured. Emergency services rescued 12 people. In addition, psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the Lviv State University of Life Safety provided assistance to 103 victims, including 16 children.

Around 4 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of drones in the Lviv region. At 05:40 cruise missiles were reported in the direction of the city.

As a result of the Russian strikes on Lviv, residential buildings in the area of the main train station caught fire. Houses, schools and medical facilities were damaged.