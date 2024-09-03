The Russians shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Toretsk direction. The prosecutorʼs office has started an investigation

The Russians shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Toretsk direction. The Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to Ukrainian prosecutors, on September 3, 2024, a Telegram channel published information about the alleged shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the Russian military.

The report says that three soldiers of one of the Armed Forces brigades came out of the basement of the building with their hands raised when the Russians approached them almost up close. The occupiers put them face down on the ground, after which they shot them in the back almost immediately, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office notes.

The deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a serious international crime. The law enforcement officers are checking the information and carrying out investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the shooting.