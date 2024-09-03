Russian attack on Poltava. The death toll rose to 51

The death toll from the Russian attack on Poltava rose to 51, and more than 200 people were injured.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, on September 3, 2024, Russian troops hit Poltava with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles. The enemy targeted the Poltava Military Communications Institute and the nearby hospital.

The impact partially destroyed one of the buildings of the Institute of Communication, the hospital and neighboring houses. Rescuers, an investigative team and other services are currently working on the site, and the rubble is being sorted out. The number of victims is being clarified.

The prosecutorʼs office initiated a case on the fact of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine. The Main Inspection of the Ministry of Defense will also investigate the circumstances of the tragedy in cooperation with law enforcement officers.