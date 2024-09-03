The number of dead in Poltava increased to 47, and the number of wounded increased to 206

The number of dead in Poltava increased to 47. Another 206 people were injured.

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska informed about this.

On September 3, Russian troops hit the territory of the Poltava Military Institute of Communications and the adjacent hospital with two ballistic missiles. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claims that the time interval between the alarm and the arrival was so short that people did not have time to take shelter.

What preceded

On the morning of September 3, monitoring channels reported explosions in Poltava. Before that, the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about a missile in the direction of the city.

The consequences of the shelling were not reported after that. At 08:25, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin wrote about technical explosive works in the territory of the Dykanka community and the Kremenchuksky district. At 10:39, the Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Poltava Regional State Administration published a post with an urgent invitation to all those willing to become blood donors.

As early as 11:37 a.m., the MP Maryana Bezuhla informed about a "repetition of the tragedy of the 128th brigade" — in November 2023, Russian troops hit the brigadeʼs soldiers during lining-up. Bezuhla did not specify any details in the post, only saying that "the line-up in the 128th brigade did not teach anything, no one was punished.... We have repetition and repetition of tragedies."

Russian propagandists and "militaries" wrote from the morning about the attack on the military school in Poltava during the formation. Images of the damaged high-rise building, the injured and the bodies of the dead were circulating on social networks.