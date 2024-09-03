The Verkhovna Rada finally supported the approval of the UAV Forces

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft law No. 11507 in the second reading and as a whole, which provides for the inclusion of a new structure — the UAV Forces — in certain branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The decision was supported by 294 MPs.

The UAV Force is the worldʼs first branch of military that uses air, sea surface/submarine, land-based unmanned and robotic systems in its combat operations.

The President of Ukraine signed a decree on the UAV Forces on February 6, 2024. And on June 10, Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed commander of the UAV Forces.

A steel swallow was chosen as the logo of the new type of troops — "a peaceful creature that turns into a cold-blooded machine of revenge for wrongdoers," the UAV Forves explained. This image was generated by artificial intelligence, symbolizing the emphasis on technology and its role in modern warfare.