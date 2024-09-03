A unified platform of communal services was launched in Ukraine. How it works

An experimental "unified platform of housing and communal services" was launched in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The system will automate processes, provide accessible and convenient services, improve customer accounting and allow better control of service quality.

Users will have an electronic account and will be able to get all information about managers, service providers, prices and tariffs, the results of consideration of their appeals, and will also be able to conclude or terminate a contract online.

In the future, the platform will be integrated with other information systems, which will ensure data exchange.