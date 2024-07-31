In Ukraine, more than 700 000 debts are accrued for the utility company. Since the beginning of the invasion, they have increased by a third

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, debts for housing and communal services have increased by a third. The largest number of non-payers is in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, and they are most often sued for debts for heating and water.

Such data is provided by the digital service of state data analysis "Opendatabot".

Currently, there are 701 000 debt collection proceedings for housing and communal services in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, debts have increased by 37%. As of February 2022, there were 512 359 such proceedings in the register.

At the end of 2023, there were 659 684 utility bills in the Unified Register of Debtors. In half a year, their number increased by 6.3% and reached 701 051.

The largest number of debtors live in the Dnipropetrovsk region — more than 100 000 cases, or 14.3% of the total number. Kharkiv and Donetsk regions are next in the ranking — 94 800 and 79 700, respectively.

36.9% of all debts are non-payment for heating — 258 800. Debts for water supply were in second place by a significant margin — 18.6%, or 130.2 thousand. Rounding out the top three are debts for electricity — 67.9 thousand, or 9.7%.

What other utilities do Ukrainians owe for:

housing service — 67 100, or 9.6%;

gas supply — 59 700, or 8.5%;

waste removal — 7 600, or 1.1%.

In another 15.6% of cases, it was not possible to determine the scope of the debt collector. This is approximately 109 thousand debts.