Reuters: At the Moscow oil refinery after the drone attack, the operation of the installation was suspended

The “Gazpromnafta” Moscow refinery suspended the operation of the “Euro+” combined processing plant after the drone attack on September 1.

This was reported by three sources to Reuters.

The plant can resume oil processing at the “Euro+” facility after repairs in five to six days, the sources added.

The “Euro+” unit accounts for about 50% of the total capacity of the refinery, as its crude oil distillation unit has a capacity of 6 million tons of oil per year.

"Euro+" also includes a reforming plant with a capacity of 1 million tons per year and a diesel hydrotreatment plant with a capacity of 2 million tons per year.

In 2023, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of oil, producing 2.6 million tons of gasoline, 3.3 million tons of gas oil, 2.3 million tons of fuel oil, and 900 000 tons of aviation fuel.