Russia was massively attacked by drones. Two power plants and a Moscow oil refinery are under attack

On the night and morning of September 1, more than ten regions of Russia, including Moscow, were attacked by drones.

This is reported by the local authorities and Telegram channels.

Moscow and the region were attacked by at least nine drones, two of which were shot down over the capital itself. Mayor Serhii Sobyanin wrote that one of the drones damaged a separate technical room of the Moscow Refinery, and a fire broke out there.

Propagandists with reference to rescuers write that the fire at the oil refinery has been assigned the maximum number of complexity.

In the suburbs of Moscow, drones were aimed at the Kashir thermal power plant, local media outlets are publishing a video of the probable arrival.

In the Tver region, local authorities announced an attack by three drones on the Konakiv thermal power plant.

In total, the Ministry of Defense of Russia wrote about the alleged shooting down of 158 drones over the Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Ryazan, Moscow, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Tula, Tambov, Smolensk, Oryol, Tver and Ivanovo regions.