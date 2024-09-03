The Air Defense Forces shot down 27 out of 35 drones launched over Ukraine at night. Six UAVs were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Two more drones flew in the direction of Belgorod region and occupied Donetsk region.

The Russian Federation also attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and a Kh-59/69 guided air missile, but they failed to shoot them down.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.