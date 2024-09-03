The Russians killed two people in Zaporizhzhia, including an 8-year-old boy. Another person died in Dnipro

On the evening of September 2, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The shelling happened last day around 11:00 p.m. An eight-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman died, and a 43-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were injured. The latter is now in intensive care.

Later, Fedorov specified that a man and a 12-year-old girl were injured during the attack on the hotel. The child has broken limbs and burns up to 45% of the body. A man is in a medium condition — in surgery with a fractured sternum and a shrapnel wound in the thigh.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Also, on the evening of September 2, the Russians attacked the Dnipro. The head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak wrote that there is information about the 51-year-old deceased and six injured people.

Cars were burning in the regional center. In total, three of them were destroyed, another 12 were mutilated. Windows were broken in a kindergarten and in seven private houses. An enterprise was damaged.