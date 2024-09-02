At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down 22 missiles and 20 attack drones

On the night of September 2, Russian troops attacked Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The Russian army launched ballistic, cruise and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as Shahed attack drones from the south.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russian troops fired at least 35 missiles and 23 attack drones over Ukraine:

16 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation;

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation;

4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgoros region of the Russian Federation;

a missile of an unknown type from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation;

23 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk Russian Federation.

Ukrainian air defense shot down:

9 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

20 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force, as well as calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

In addition, thanks to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, one Kh-101 cruise missile and three attack drones did not reach their targets.

Air targets were shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.