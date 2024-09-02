The Russian army launched a missile attack on Kyiv. What is known

Russia launched another missile attack on Kyiv. The city was attacked with cruise and ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the State Service for Emergency Situations, and Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

The cruise missiles, probably Kh-101, were probably fired around three in the morning from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. After complex maneuvers, these missiles entered Kyiv from the south.

Simultaneously with the approach of the cruise missiles to the capital, the Russians released KN-24/”Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, as well as another strike drone, over Kyiv and its suburbs.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed more than a dozen cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles and an attack drone over the capital.

As a result of the missile strike, debris fell in Holosiivsky, Svyatoshynsky, Dniprovsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of the city.

In Sviatoshyn district, four cars caught fire due to falling rocket debris, the fire was extinguished. At another address, a two-story warehouse is on fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 700 m².

In addition, a fire was extinguished on an area of 20 m² near the entrance to the Sviatoshin metro station. The windows of the metro station building and kiosks nearby were damaged, but the station is working.

In the Holosiivsky district, the missile fragments hit the building of the boiler house of one of the educational institutions. The fire on an area of 6 m² was extinguished.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, a fire on an area of 400 m² was extinguished. There they dismantle the debris.

According to the information of the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko, as of 06:25 two adults sought medical help. One of them was hospitalized.