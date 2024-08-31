Russians killed five people in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region

At least five people died in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region due to Russian shelling.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

On the morning of August 31, the Russian occupiers struck the city, shells hit a private house and a high-rise building. All the dead are men aged 24 to 38.

"Chasiv Yar is a city in which normal life has been impossible for more than two years. Do not turn yourself into a Russian target! Evacuate!" — called Filashkin.

Only in the past day, the Russian army shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 19 times. Another 3,468 people, including 365 children, were evacuated from towns and villages close to the front line.

In Kurakhove, Russian strikes left one person dead and six injured, and high-rise buildings, an administrative building, and a store were damaged there. There is also one dead in Hirnyk. Civil facilities were destroyed and damaged in Gostrom, Myrnograd, Dobropilla, and Pokrovsk.

Five houses were destroyed in Lymansk community, one each in Zarichny and Torsky. There is also damage in Rai-Olexandrivka, Toretsk, Druzhba and Chasovoyarsk communities.

Where to go for evacuation in Donetsk region

You can contact about evacuation by phone: 0-800-507-506, 0-800-408-911, 0-800-322-614 (evacuation of seriously ill people).

The 24-hour hotline of the regional call center is 0-800-500-121, 073-050-01-21 (Viber, Whatsapp, Telegram, Signal).