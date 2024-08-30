The Russians hit Kharkiv: dozens injured, a child died

In the middle of the day, on August 30, the Russian occupiers hit several districts of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. So far, 4 dead and 28 wounded are known. Medics are working on the ground.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The Russian army targeted a 12-story residential building in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. It is partially destroyed, there is a fire. According to preliminary data, at least three people died in the house.

The occupiers also struck the Nemyshlyansky district of the city. A 14-year-old girl died on the playground.

Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

"The Russian attack on Kharkiv is just on people, on ordinary houses. All services are involved in the rescue operation. Thank you to everyone who is helping to save lives right now," responded President Volodymyr Zelensky and called on partners to "strong decisions", in particular regarding air defense.