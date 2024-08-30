Ukraine won the first medal of the 2024 Paralympics in athletics — silver in the javelin throw

Ukraine won the first medal of the 2024 Paralympics in athletics. Javelin thrower Vladyslav Bilyi became the silver medalist in the F38 class.

This is stated on the website of the competition.

The Ukrainian showed a result of 52.86 meters, which brought him the second Paralympic silver in his career. First place went to Colombian Jose Lemos, and bronze to Chinaʼs An Dongquan.

Ukrainian Oleksandr Doroshenko took fourth place at the same competition with a result of 51.85 meters.

Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympics

In total, Ukraine has already won five awards at these Games. On the first day of the competition, swimmer Anton Kol and swimmer Iryna Poyda brought silver to Ukraine. And two bronze medals — swimmer Anna Hontar and swimmer Oleksandr Komarov.