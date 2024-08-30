Two people died in Sumy from a Russian attack

Two people were killed in Sumy due to the Russian airstrike on an enterprise.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The body of a 37-year-old woman was recovered from the rubble of the enterprise, another 48-year-old woman died in the hospital. It is also known about eight victims.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that the enterprise targeted by the Russians produces packaging for baby food, juices and household chemicals. Residents of Sumy were urged to tightly close windows and doors and, if possible, not to leave the premises until the consequences of the enemy attack are completely eliminated.

The prosecutorʼs office is investigating the case for violation of the laws and customs of war.