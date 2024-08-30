Ukraine returned another 14 children from the occupation

Ukraine returned 14 children with their families from the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

One of the families tried several times to leave the occupied territories on their own, but they were sent back with threats and no explanation. Another family was hiding from the Russians because of its pro-Ukrainian position.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Омбудсман Лубінець Дмитро / Telegram

During communication with the employees of the Ombudsmanʼs Office, people said that they were afraid to go outside and could not find a job without a Russian passport. The Russians threatened to confiscate their property and deprive them of their parental rights, and the children had no choice in schools. Found Ukrainian books were burned, and valuable property was confiscated. Homes of Ukrainians were constantly searched.

Many of the returned children need placement in school, psychological and humanitarian assistance, and social integration.

If your child has been deported to the Russian Federation or is in the occupied territories, in addition to the police, you should notify the Office of the Ombudsman. Hotline 0 800 50 17 20 — within Ukraine, 044 299 74 08 — for calls from abroad, e-mail address — [email protected]