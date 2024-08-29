The US and China have not made “any progress” on ending the war in Ukraine

US President National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The parties have not achieved "any progress" on the issue of ending Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.
This was said by Jake Sullivan, the Associated Press reports.
The U.S. and Chinese sides have discussed Chinaʼs support for Russia because United States analysis shows that China exports technology that Russia uses to make missiles, tanks and other weapons.
The meeting between Xi Jinping and Jake Sullivan was held to "maintain open communication between the two countries" as relations between China and the US become increasingly strained.
US President Joe Bidenʼs national security advisor also held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Beijing and Washington are also planning a telephone conversation between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in the coming weeks, the White House said in a statement. It also emphasizes that both sides will keep the lines of communication open.
- Since the beginning of Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine, China has declared support for the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state, but does not condemn the invasion and constantly calls for negotiations and peace. At the same time, the PRC sells components for the manufacture of weapons to the Russian Federation and helps to circumvent Western sanctions.
- The Chinese government is promoting its own peace plan, which is supported by Moscow. It does not specify the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but the PRC actually proposes to freeze the front line at the positions that will exist at the time of the adoption of the armistice agreement. Beijingʼs plan does not mention Ukraineʼs main demand — the withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory, including Crimea.