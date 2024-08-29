The US and China have not made “any progress” on ending the war in Ukraine

US President National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The parties have not achieved "any progress" on the issue of ending Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was said by Jake Sullivan, the Associated Press reports.

The U.S. and Chinese sides have discussed Chinaʼs support for Russia because United States analysis shows that China exports technology that Russia uses to make missiles, tanks and other weapons.

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Jake Sullivan was held to "maintain open communication between the two countries" as relations between China and the US become increasingly strained.

US President Joe Bidenʼs national security advisor also held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Beijing and Washington are also planning a telephone conversation between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in the coming weeks, the White House said in a statement. It also emphasizes that both sides will keep the lines of communication open.