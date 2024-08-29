The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommended the adoption of a draft law on restarting customs

The Verkhovna Radaʼs Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy recommended a vote in favor of draft law No. 6490-d on the reset of customs as a whole.

The Chairman of the Committee Danylo Hetmantsev and his deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this.

"Pro" was voted unanimously. In the second reading, proposals and amendments were made to improve the legal basis of service in customs authorities.

The draft law provides for a transparent competition for the head of the State Customs Service and his political independence. It is also proposed to introduce integrity checks and lifestyle monitoring and the possibility of interviewing customs officials with the use of a polygraph.

In addition, the draft law provides for an independent audit of customs authorities and requirements for acceptance into service. Within a year after the election of the new head, re-certification of all customs employees will take place, in particular on the issue of integrity. Failure to pass re-certification will mean the dismissal of such an employee. Customs officers should also be paid more.

If the Verkhovna Rada passes the law, Ukraine will immediately implement three structural beacons from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the United States. This will unlock $6 billion in aid for Ukraine.