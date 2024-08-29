General Staff: Russia has lost 1 200 soldiers over the past day

On August 28, the Russian army lost 1 200 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 3 more tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 21 operational-tactical BpLA, 3 cruise missiles, 52 vehicles and 15 special equipment.

Also, on the night of August 28, Ukraine struck the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia — a large-scale fire broke out there, the “Zenit” oil depot in the Kirov region and the field artillery depot of the Russian military group Zakhid in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.