The Russians bombed Kupyansk. 14 people were injured, including three policemen

On the evening of August 28, Russian troops struck Kupyansk in the Kharkiv Region, injuring at least 14 people.

This is reported by the regional prosecutorʼs office.

Around 4:00 p.m., the Russian troops hit the city with a FAB-500 aerial bomb. 13 people were injured, including three police officers.

A hotel, residential buildings, commercial buildings, cars, shops, administrative buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were damaged.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).