“Molfar” analysts identified 5 elite “Senezh” special forces liquidated in Ukraine

Analysts of the “Molfar” OSINT agency received documentary evidence of the military operations of the elite Russian special forces center "Senezh" on the border of Ukraine, and also identified five special forces liquidated in Ukraine.

In the article, “Molfar” refers to an unnamed source in the special services. Attention: the news contains sensitive content.

According to the “Molfar” source, "Senezh" has a "blood rite" after graduation — they, as members of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG), enter the territory of Ukraine and must "bring" a killed Ukrainian. If it is not possible to "bring" a military person, then they kill a civilian.

On January 10, 2024, during one of the “Senezh” attacks, Valentyna Andrushko (name changed for security reasons) from the village of Kostobobriv lost her husband. According to her, in the morning her husband took their son to the hospital. He did not return for a long time — gunfire was heard on the street, the man did not answer the phone. Later, Valentyna found out that the Russians shot up the manʼs car, and his body was badly damaged.

Now Valentyna lives alone in her house — both her sons are currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The woman is convinced that the Russians are to blame for her husbandʼs death. They conduct indiscriminate shelling and make "forays" into Ukrainian territory.

“The workers and I were fixing the power grid on the outskirts of the village when we heard an FPV [drone] approaching. We went our separate ways so as not to become a target, so that there would not be a crowd of people. It saved our lives. When we returned, our official car was on fire," informed headman of Hremyach Andriy Ivanovych.

Molfar notes that the residents of the Ukrainian border are constantly faced with Russian attacks — and do not know whether an enemy drone will appear on the horizon, or another SRG will try to break through the border.

According to “Molfar”, the Ukrainian special services have been trying to hunt down the “Senezh” military for more than a year — these special forces are considered top-secret and dangerous.

In July, Ukraine liquidated Major "Senezh" Ivan Afanasyev, who participated in the capture of Crimea and in the battles in Syria. Then the Ukrainian special services failed to get his body.

As “Molfar” source in the special services told, the Ukrainian military combed one of the forest areas in the Chernihiv region and came across the SRG sitting in an ambush. There was a close battle, where they eliminated and wounded the special forces of "Senezh" — in particular, Afanasyev. This was later confirmed by the Russians.

Elimination of "Senezh" fighters

At the beginning of August, information about the liquidated fighters of the Russian "Senezh" appeared on the Internet, it was spread, in particular, by the Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov.

Five Russians who were associated with "Senezh" were eliminated during the fighting in the Chernihiv region in July 2024. All of them had officer positions. “Molfar” was able to identify them.

According to the “Molfar” investigation, liquidated:

Vyacheslav Larionov (May 12, 1995). Employee of the 1st department (special operations) of the 2nd department of the 3rd group of the 322nd Special Operations Center of the General Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (military unit 92154). Deputy commander of the group, call sign "Rubin", military rank — captain. He was liquidated on July 28, 2024 — he was a member of the group of specialists 322 of the "Senezh" Special Operations Center when he was ambushed while carrying out sabotage and intelligence tasks in the Semenivsky district of the Chernihiv region.

Andriy Ivanovich Pospyelov (March 20, 1988). “Molfar” writes that he was a senior specialist of the department (special operations), had the military rank of major and the call sign "Raptor". He was liquidated on July 28, 2024 — he was ambushed in the Semenivsky district of the Chernihiv region.

Mykhailo Oleksandrovich Asanov (July 7, 1989). He had the military rank of major and the call sign "Gunnar". He was liquidated on July 28, 2024 — he was ambushed in the Semenivsky district of the Chernihiv region.

Viktor Yuriyovych Soldatkin (June 8, 1996). “Molfar” writes that around 2019 he worked or studied at RHACS (Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School). He had the military rank of captain and the call sign "Soldier". He was liquidated in the Chernihiv region in July 2024.

Valerii Oleksandrovych Golovchenko (February 19, 1996). “Molfar” writes that he had the military rank of senior lieutenant and the call sign "Val". He was liquidated on July 28, 2024 — he was ambushed in the Semenivsky district of the Chernihiv region.

The "Senezh" center is recruiting soldiers from the armyʼs special forces and intelligence units. Despite its non-publicity, this is an elite unit of the Russian Federation. Civilians living in the border areas suffer most often from their actions. “Molfar” analysts continue to work on finding information about those involved in this group. According to experts, "Senezh" has hundreds of soldiers.

What is "Senezh"?

"Senezh" is considered one of the elite units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Russian Federation. The "Senezh" training center is based in the Moscow region (military unit No. 99450) and includes both a combat unit and an educational center for training military personnel.

This unit, in particular, is engaged in deep intelligence and sabotage.

"Senezh" conducted local special operations in Syria, took part in the capture of Crimea (the so-called unidentified "green men", who created the prerequisites for the annexation of the peninsula by Russia), in operations on the border of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions (in 2023, the "Senezh" unit was transferred to Belgorod region due to the activation of the partisan movement in this territory).

In 2023, there were almost 60 confirmed cases of Russian sabotage and intelligence groups attempting to breach the border. One of the cases was an attempt to infiltrate the Kharkiv region, which borders the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. It was there in 2023 that the "Senezh" special forces were based.