Military medical commissions will work around the clock in Kyiv

Military medical commissions (MMC) will conduct medical examinations around the clock in Kyiv.

This was reported in the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) after the meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council.

There they considered the issue of organizing the continuous and effective work of the joint mobilization centers.

The Council clarified the composition of the administrations of the centers, which will be staffed by representatives of district state administrations of the capital, district territorial recruit centers (TRCs), district offices of the National Police, and health care departments. They will coordinate and monitor the work of doctors who are part of the MMC.

The Defense Council also clarified the working regime of the administration of the joint mobilization centers so that they could better conduct medical examinations and professional and psychological selection — "within the specified time to ensure the appropriate capacity of the joint mobilization centers."